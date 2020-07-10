Marion Winter O’Donnell: 1937-2020

Marion Winter O’Donnell was born to Henry and Nana Winter on September 21, 1937 in Eufaula, Ala., and died July 4, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash., at the age of 82.
Marion grew up on a small farm in Brush Prairie, Wash., and loved riding horses, something she enjoyed into her adulthood with her daughters. She sang in the school choir and will always be remembered for her beautiful singing voice. She graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1955 and attended Seattle Pacific University.
After college, Marion moved to Vancouver and raised her three daughters. Marion was a Teacher’s Aide for many years in the VSD, but her favorite job, as she described it, was being a Domestic Engineer. She poured herself into being a mother and was very involved in her girls’ activities. She was a gracious hostess with the gift of hospitality. Everyone was welcome in her home. Her mantra was, the more the merrier. Marion didn’t know a stranger, she would extend kindness and carry on a conversation with anyone.
Marion had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and accepted him as her personal Lord and Savior at the young age of 4. She attended Brush Prairie Baptist Church throughout her childhood and Vancouver Church for 40 years, singing in the choir and Singing Christmas Tree.
In 1996, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Jack O’Donnell and they enjoyed 24 years of marriage, traveling to Palm Springs every winter.
Preceding her death was her father and mother, Henry Adolf Winter and Nana Marion Winter, her brother, Walter Bland and her granddaughter, Samantha Nana Middlebrooks. Marion leaves behind a brother, Rufus Winters, three daughters, Lynnae Lovs, Tamara Kerr and Teresa (Josh) Bates, two step-sons, Jay O’Donnell and Kevin O’Donnell and five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Green Haven Home Care for the excellent care they provided. Information will follow for the Celebration of Life service in the coming months.
