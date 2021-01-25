John C. McIntyre passed away peacefully at home, with family. He was born in Maybell, Colo., and raised on the family ranch.
John moved to Washington in 1964, to manage the Lewis and Clark Angus Ranch for several years, and then started his own ranch in the Columbia Gorge. He enjoyed horse racing, and in 2003, started working for Equibase charting races at several different race tracks with his wife until retirement in 2017. He enjoyed traveling and visiting with family, especially with the grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard H. Mclntyre and Leona May McIntyre; and brothers, Marvin McIntyre and Dick McIntyre.
He is survived by wife, Chris McIntyre; brother, Sam McIntyre (Georgia); son, Doug McIntyre (Deddy); and daughters, Terri Cozzens (William) and Dawn Gohr (Brad); grandchildren, Fallon and Gunnar, Brandon McIntyre (Marci), Janice Allen (Brice), Tyrel Kinner, Zane Kinner, Sari Roberts (James), Ethan Kinner (Mercedes); and several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Commented