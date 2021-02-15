Richard Arthur Daniels of Vancouver, Wash., passed away with family surrounding him Feb. 8, 2021, in Troutdale, Ore. He was born Jan. 21, 1941.
He is survived by his son, Michael R. Daniels; son, David K. Daniels; daughters, Julie M. Buker and Karen L. Gaebel; sister, Janis Krossman; nine ggrandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Sally L. Daniels; his father, Richard Daniels; mother, Edith L. Daniels; brother, Frederick L. Daniels; and brother, Harry A. Daniels; granddaughters, Nicole Marie Daniels and Amanda Michelle Daniels.
Richard was not only a loving husband and father, but he was very dedicated in serving many different callings within his church. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved to spend time with his family and made friends everywhere he went. He touched many lives with his kind and gentle nature. He will be loved forever and dearly missed.
Services were held Feb. 16, 2021, in an LDS church in Battle Ground, Wash. Due to current restrictions, only immediate family were able to attend. Please feel free to visit Memories of Richard Daniels on Facebook, and leave messages or loving memories.
Commented