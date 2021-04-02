On Friday, March 26, 2021, Sharon Keist, loving wife, mother, and sister, passed away at the age of 79. She was born July 13, 1941, to Peter E. McCoy and Thelma McCoy in Astoria, Ore. Sharon had three sisters, Susan Leinweber, Shelby Mogenson, and Sheila Ranta.
She married William Keist, Oct. 1, 1960. They had three daughters, Kimberly Jones, Kelly Eldred, and Kary Doerfler; eight grandchildren, Brandon and Derek Cooper, Alex Robles, Antonia Robles Vernig, Sydney Nichols, Alexis, Ryan and Taylor Doerfler; and three great-grandchildren, Wesley, Bradley Cooper, and Logan Doerfler.
Sharon loved the great outdoors, horses, gardening, clam digging, and blackberry and mushroom picking. She was an adventurous cook and made the best pies at holidays. She was a techno queen. Bill and Sharon enjoyed many years of snow birding in Yuma, Ariz. Sharon never met a stranger. She loved photography and captured life through her camera lens.
Sharon was preceded death by her parents, Peter and Thelma McCoy; her husband, Bill; and sister, Susan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific (ALCP), P.O. Box 596, Astoria, OR 97103, www.assistanceleaguecp.org; or the North Country Community Food Bank Clark County, nccfoodbank.org.
Commented