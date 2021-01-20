Lorna LaNaire Blue was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born to David and Margaret Woodard in Castle Rock, Wash., in 1949.
Lorna graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1967. After graduation, Lorna married her husband, Butch in Sept. of 1967. They then moved to Ellensburg where she was a cosmetologist while her husband, Butch attended college. Lorna and Butch started the next chapter of their lives together in Battle Ground, Wash., in 1972.
Lorna was survived by her mother, Margaret Woodard; her husband of 53 years, Butch; and their three children, Casey (wife, Kantra) and their children, Kai, Levi and Sina; son, Travis; and daughter, Maggie (husband, Kyle) and their children, Luke and Mazie.
Lorna's passions were her grandchildren, she loved cooking, fishing, and her many friends in the beauty salon. Lorna also loved Battle Ground basketball and she hosted many New Year's Eve parties for the players on the team. Lorna’s home was happy and open to everyone, and there was always food.
A memorial service in celebration of Lorna's life will take place Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Faith Center Church. 11608 NE 107th Way, Vancouver, WA 98682.
"We are confident, yes, well
pleased rather to be absent from the body
and to be present with the Lord"
-2 Corinthians 5:8
Commented