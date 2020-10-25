Patrick Mark Wright “Shorty”: 1955-2020

Patrick Mark Wright “Shorty”, 65, passed away September 30, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Amboy, Washington and Kenai, Alaska.
He was born on February 5, 1955 in Vancouver, WA, the son of Marion and Alma Wright.
Patrick attended Amboy Elementary, Yacolt Elementary, and Battle Ground High School. He worked as an auto mechanic for over 45 years.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolence may be left at www.foxfh.com
Commented