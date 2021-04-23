Earth angel Natalie Eldredge peacefully gained her wings March 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Armand and Margaret Blough. Natalie had three siblings, sister, Jean, and brothers, Buck and Sonny. The family migrated to Los Angeles, California, where Natalie spent her youth with her dearest friend, Beverly Valenzuela.
Natalie eventually moved up north to Ridgefield, Washington, in 1971, where she would proudly buy a home that served as a safe haven to family and friends alike. A mother of three sons, Edward, Michael, and James, Natalie was a constant bringer of kindness and light.
Natalie was a dedicated member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, an Episcopal church that she and her family helped build. There, she would meet Carol, Jerry, Martha, and Toodie, where they would build a friendship that we could all hope for.
Despite being diagnosed with bone cancer, Natalie’s fighting spirit and optimism never faltered. She loved a quiet evening with a glass of wine and a Janet Evanovich novel. She was the world’s greatest grandma and mom, a true embodiment of unconditional love.
She is survived by her sons, James and Edward; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved shih tzu, Vinnie. Natalie was able to fulfill her last wishes, to pass away in her home with her loved ones by her side.
Natalie will be honored at the Church of the Holy Spirit where a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday May 1, 2021.
