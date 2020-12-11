Marce J. "Joe" Sorenson: 1932-2020

Marce J. "Joe" Sorenson was born in Hardin, Mont., Jan. 15, 1932, to Lester "Slim" and Ruth "Shirley" Sorenson. He passed away from complications of COVID-19 Nov. 30, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Joe graduated from Fort Vancouver High School and served in the United States Navy during the Koren War on the USS Yorktown. After leaving the Navy, he worked at ALCOA and retired from the City of Vancouver after 30 years. Hunting and fishing with his friends, Tom and Marty were his favorite things. He also played golf and loved to read. His greatest accomplishment and for which he was most proud, he had not had a drink for 45 years. He and his wife, Sharon traveled the world together and enjoyed spending every February in Palm Springs and Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his Tana Anderson; and his brother-in-law, Bill Dalke.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; son, Kevin (Fran) of Brush Prairie; son, Jon Morgan (Lynn) of Battle Ground; and daughter, Lynne Groth (Jim) of Battle Ground. He is also survived by his three nieces in California; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. "Papa-Do-Dah has left the building."
