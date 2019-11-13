Mary Ann (nee Alderman) McCarty, 87, passed away peacefully Nov. 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., from complications of a stroke. She was surrounded and blessed by family and numerous friends throughout her hospital stay.
Mary Ann was born July 6, 1932, in Spokane, Wash., to Chester and Christine (nee Slosser) Alderman. She was raised in Spokane and graduated from John R. Rogers High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, George. They were married in June of 1951, and were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001. Unfortunately, George was suddenly called to Heaven just weeks before their anniversary. Mary Ann remained a widow all the years since George’s death.
Mary Ann and George moved their family of three boys from Newport, Wash., where George was a teacher and coach, to Olympia in 1958. In the ensuing years, Mary Ann and George had four more children. She was a busy homemaker and state employee at the time of their move to Centralia, Wash., in 1976, where George began a new teaching career at Centralia High School, and Mary Ann took a position at Centralia High School, as an administrative assistant in the Centralia High School counseling department. Some have said that she was the “counselor to the counselors”. A new life of friendships began, as well as keeping all of the old friendships remaining completely intact after their move. Friends were an integral part of their lives, especially their longstanding friendships with the Brumsickles, Mathiases and Keels.
Mary Ann loved to garden, canning all the fresh fruits and veggies from the huge garden that they grew. She loved going to Mass on Sundays, spending cherished time with her friends to celebrate a birthday or special occasion, going to a movie or a play with her daughters. Mary Ann loved music, dancing, good restaurants and fine foods. She was an outstanding cook, making family meals every night that couldn’t compare to any other. Greasy fried chicken, navy bean and ham soup, swiss steak, and especially mashed potatoes and amazing gravy bring back the fondest memories of her culinary skills. She was also a baker beyond belief! Her homemade dinner, cinnamon and orange rolls, pies of all sorts, Christmas cookies beyond compare, and other desserts and treats were ogled over by everyone who ate them. All of her children’s friends couldn’t wait to come to the McCarty house, just to eat! She had impeccable taste in her home as well as her own appearance. Mary Ann was a rare beauty whose loveliness shone from the inside out. A graceful woman whose love for her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren went beyond expectations and could be seen in her lovely smile each and every time she saw them. You could see the joy and love in her eyes when she was surrounded by her family. She loved and was loved by them all. She faithfully prayed for her family and showed her love by sending handwritten (in impeccable penmanship) cards and notes regularly.
Mary Ann was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman, “She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. Proverbs 31:26-31.
She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia and prior to that, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Olympia. She was a dedicated member of PEO, lector coordinator for the church and supported numerous charities and philanthropic organizations.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Michael “Mike” (Virginia “Gin”), Daniel “Dan” (Lynnette), Patrick “Pat” (Melinda), Theodore “Ted” (Lynn), Christine “Tina” (Tom) Hoogkamer, Mary (Gordon) Wylam, and Katherine “Katy” (Scott, deceased) Bradley; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son-in-law, Scott; grandsons, Sean Wylam and Matthew Bradley; her parents; and in-laws, Ted and Rose (nee Scott) McCarty; and two brothers, Chester and Robert Alderman.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia, Wash. A Rosary service will precede at 10 a.m. A reception and graveside service will follow.
Donations should be made to the George and Mary Ann McCarty Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Centralia High School Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 1104, Centralia, WA 98531.
