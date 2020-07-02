Ruth Elizabeth (Pekkala) Kaski: 1927-2020

Ruth Elizabeth (Pekkala) Kaski, 92, passed away June 20, 2020, at home in Battle Ground, Wash. She was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Highland Park, Mich., to Emil and Tyyni Pekkala. Ruth married Virgil Kaski in 1950, in Detroit, Mich.
They had seven children. James with wife, Eileen of Battle Ground, Wash., Beth Kaski of Vancouver, Wash., Mark with Ulla of Kalispell, Mont., and Tom with Sydney of Yacolt, Wash. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many Christian friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; and three sons, Peter, Eric and an infant son, Virgil; parents’ and siblings.
Ruth worked as an RN for many years in Vancouver, Wash. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Services was held June 25, 2020, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Brush Prairie, Wash., and viewing was at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment at the C.E. Conrad Memorial Cemetery in Kalispell, Mont., June 30, 2020.
Commented