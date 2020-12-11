Robert Ankenbauer, 100, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at home from age-related causes. He was born July 3, 1920, in Kenmare, N.D. He was the fifth of 11 children born to Earl and Edith (Dollahon) Ankenbauer. Robert grew up farming with his family and was the only one of his siblings to graduate high school. He fought in Africa and Italy during World War II as a combat engineer.
Robert and Ruth (Karlsen) were married June 4, 1950. He was a longtime member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Hockinson, Wash.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ankenbauer; daughters, Linda (Gene) Kaiser of Campobello, S.C., Peggy (Merle) Davis of Vancouver, Wash., Joan (Larry) Wirta of Thornton, Colo., Jane (Jim) Kaiser of Madras, Ore.; son, David (Tracy) Ankenbauer of Brush Prairie, Wash.; and two sisters, Beth Jones of Portland, Ore., and Shirley Sargeant of Minn. He will also be dearly missed by his 20 grandkids; 93 great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
Commented