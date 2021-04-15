Carl Henry Schmitz, 85, of Woodland, Wash., passed away Feb. 10, 2021, from heart failure. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. We will miss his laughter, advice, and generosity. Carl was born April 15, 1935, to Albert and Anna Schmitz at their family farm in the hills between Woodland and Kalama.
The property was later sold and became known as the “elephant farm”. He lived in Woodland all his life and graduated from Woodland High School in 1953. He participated in sports, but track was his favorite.
Carl and his beloved wife, Rose, were married for 59 years. He had a strong faith in God and was a member of St. Philip's Church. He liked nature, the outdoors, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his family and seeing friends at Planter's Day festivals and the Clark County Fair. He was a member of the Lions Club, worked in local sawmills, and retired from Gram Lumber in Kalama in 1997.
Carl is survived by his wife, Rose of Woodland; brother, John of Woodland; children, Linda (Jerry), Carol (Randy), David, and Allan (Kandie); grandchildren, Joshua (Tony), Shayna (Cody), Lyn (Brad), Tim, and Malyna (Daniel); four great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Paul; and three sisters, Anna Lyons, Helen Richardson, and Marie Savage.
Woodland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be private.
