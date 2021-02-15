Our mom, Betty Lorraine Gardner, was a woman of grace and a woman of faith. She passed away Jan. 27, 2021, and is so deeply missed by family and friends.
Betty supported her husband, Richard, throughout their 63 year marriage, whether it was homesteading in Idaho or running a dairy farm in Washington. She developed close relationships with each grandchild as well as each great-grandchild. Betty lovingly crafted quilts for each.
In retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband, wintering in California many years and making many friends.
Her children, Rex (Pam), Diane (Steve), Marlis (Tom), and Debbie (Hal), would like to thank Kaiser Hospice nurse Sara and team for their professional and loving care.
A private service was held Feb. 5, 2021.
