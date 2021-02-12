Janice Reed, 82, long-time resident of Battle Ground, Wash., passed away Feb. 8, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash. She was born April 3, 1938, in Trail, British Columbia, Canada, to Andrew and Dorothea Mae Frame.
She was raised in British Columbia. Janice attended college in Bellingham, where she met and married Richard J. Reed. They resided in Bellingham, Renton, and Bellevue, Wash., then moved to Lake Grove, Ore. In early 1970’s, the family moved to Ridgefield, Conn. In 1976, the Bicentennial year, Janice became a U.S. citizen. The next year, they moved to Battle Ground, Wash., where Janice lived for 44 years.
Janice worked as a Licensed Massage Practitioner for many years, having studied Reiki and many other courses. She was kind and very caring, with a healing focus. Mrs. Reed enjoyed gardening, nature, walking, reading, dogs and pets, sewing, design, and was an avid cook. She especially loved to be outside, working on garden projects or walking briskly in almost any weather. Her loving spirit and great sense of humor will be missed by so many. She leaves a strong legacy for her family and friends.
Janice is survived by a sister, Trellis M. Dobie of Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada; three children, Michelle Reed Lewis (Tony) of Coos Bay, Ore., Lisa Reed Parlapiano (Jim) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Christopher Reed (Melissa) of Battle Ground, Wash.; five grandchildren, Amy, Reed, Miya, Nate, and Isabella "Izzy"; and three great-grandkids, Collin, Sidney, and Isla.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Wash. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Commented