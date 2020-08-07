Carolina Jasso Reynolds: 1945-2020

Carolina Jasso Reynolds passed away unexpectedly at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center on July 30, 2020 in Vancouver Washington at the age of 74.
She is survived by her husband Walton (Wally) T. Reynolds, daughter Carol Lynn, and granddaughters Maria (Ian Gaussoin) and Jorja Erwin, daughter Crystal and Travis Kane, grandchildren Boston (Nadia) and Brooklyn Bate; extended family John, Carrie and Maraya Bate; son Wally Reynolds II and Stacy Marsh, grandchildren Alysa Marsh and Carmen Reynolds; daughter Cynthia Reynolds and grandson Sylas Wilcox; and son Austin Lundy-Reynolds and Devan Utt. She is also survived by two brothers Pedro and Lydia Jasso, Jose and Marla Jasso, and two sisters Emma and Ralph Rodriguez and Maria Jasso along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son William (Billy) Joseph Reynolds, grandmother Rita De La Garza Martinez, parents Roberto T. and Emma Martinez Jasso, sister Isabel Vaquera and brother Roberto Jasso who was born April 4, 1941 and passed away Mar 27, 2018. He will be laid to rest with Carolina.
Carolina was born December 21, 1945 to Roberto T. and Emma Martinez Jasso in Reynosa, Tamaulipas Mexico. She entered the United States at 8 years old. She and her family worked farms between McAllen, Texas and Ontario, Oregon as migrant workers helping to support their family. They settled in Twin Falls, Idaho. She met her wonderful husband Wally in the spring of 1967 and they married on August 8 of the same year (which happens to be Wally’s birthday and she did so they would never forget). They began their family in Twin Falls and then relocated to Ridgefield, Washington where they raised their children on a farm and experienced many memories together as a family.
Carolina was a loving and amazing wife, mother and grandmother all the while being feisty and passionate about the people she loved and what she believed in. She was a proud woman and had her own way with words. She was a tenacious soul, with a whole lot of sass, the strength of a warrior and a heart full of love. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She had an array of vegetables and flowers, with tomatoes, blueberries, geraniums, roses and irises as favorites. She loved to sit, soak up the sun and enjoyed saying her daily prayers. She was a proud member of the Local 335 Laborers Union in Vancouver, WA and instilled morals and values including hard work and dedication to family with her children, grandchildren and many others she had connected with over her lifetime. She encouraged her family to strive for better, always finding the lesson or blessing in a situation. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ Our Lord.
Rosary Services will be held on Friday, August 7th at 6pm at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 8th at 1pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
The Family would like to thank all the staff at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center for their compassionate care.
