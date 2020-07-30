Jean Martha Tanninen was born in Fredonia, N.D., to William and Mayme Homola May 23, 1936. She was the ninth of twelve children and had a simple and happy childhood.
In January of 1961, Jean married Seppo Matti-Uhani Tanninen and they made a home in the Battle Ground area with their six children. She was loved by so many, a kind and gentle lady, always seen with a smile. On July 25, 2020, Jean was called to her heavenly home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was a beloved member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, Wash. Jean was a content and cheerful homemaker and enjoyed gardening, coffee and bakery. She was a wonderful, loving mother, enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and is remembered as a precious Christian example.
Jean is survived by her three sons, Brian and Patti Tanninen of Battle Ground, Wash., Bruce and Kristy Tanninen of Richland, Wash., and Don and Sherri Tanninen of Kennewick, Wash.; three daughters, Brenda and Bob Felts of Woodland, Wash., Sara and Steven Bruckelmyer of Two Harbors, Minn., and Cindy and Al Hallstrom of Battle Ground, Wash.; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie and Warren Smith and Joyce and Dave Tapani both of Battle Ground, Wsh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Seppo Tanninen; siblings, Clarence Homola, Ellen Bellikka, Fremont Homola, Marie Muonio, Thelma Homola, Florence Bellikka, Dorothy Hendrickson, Hubert Homola and Gordon Homola.
