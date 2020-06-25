Matthew Samuel Throop: 1973-2020

Matthew Samuel Throop, 47, passed away at his home May 11, 2020. He was born April 27, 1973, and grew up in Vancouver, Wash.
Matthew graduated from Vancouver’s Mountain View High School, Clark College and WSU-Vancouver with a degree in Psychology, with honors, then ultimately law school at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington DC. He moved to Richmond, Va., where he started and practiced his successful law firm, Throop Law, which he continued to expand until his early passing.
He is survived by his father, George; two brothers, George and Ryan; stepmother, Debbie; stepsister, Jennie; three nephews; one niece; and many friends.
Matthew was preceded n death by his mother, Barbara, in 1985.
Matthew will be dearly remembered and missed by all of his family and friends.
