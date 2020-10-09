Leonard Lee Dickinson: 1935-2020

Leonard Lee Dickinson was born July 11, 1935 in La Center, Wash. He passed away September 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Leonard leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Della, at home in La Center, his twin sister Wanda of Vancouver, two daughters, Sandra Clark of La Center and Becky (Roger) Mc Dougall of Woodland, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.
Leonard lived most of his life on the family homestead where he was born. In June of 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country honorably. He enjoyed gardening and raising animals on his small farm.
Leonard was an avid reader and enjoyed history. He could converse or debate on just about any subject. He had a great sense of humor. Leonard was a generous man and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Vancouver.
