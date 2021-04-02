Betty Joy Garborg

Betty Joy Lawson was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Hartman, Colo., to Harry and Goldie Lawson. The family later moved to Vancouver, Wash., where Harry worked at Alcoa Aluminum. Betty attended Clark Community College and Central Washington College of Education. She taught kindergarten at Hockinson Elementary for most of her career. In 1963, she married Roy Garborg. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Betty enjoyed many crafts, including sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and painting. She was also an avid reader. Betty and Roy were long time members of Brush Prairie Baptist church.
After Roy’s death, she lived several years at Angelbrook Senior Living and Alpine Hill Adult Family Home. She was always treated with special care by her caregivers who loved her sunny disposition and her radiant smile.
Betty passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at age 90, at Alpine Hill AFH with family by her side.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Lawson Sr.; and nephews, Robert Lawson Jr. and David Lawson.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Monday April 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.
