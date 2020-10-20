Jacquelyn (Jackie) A. Jones: 1937-2020

Jacquelyn (Jackie) A Jones passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Oct. 11, 2020. Jackie was born in eastern Washington on Nov. 22, 1937. She met and married her beloved husband of 63 years, Harold (Hal) Jones in Spokane WA. Survived by husband Hal, three daughters, Becky Schippers, Paula (Warren) Edgley, Judy (Ed) Jones Greer, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and sister, Judy Mary Decker.
Jackie loved to cook amazing meals for her family and friends, was an avid tennis player into her 80’s, loved to play bridge, and enjoyed traveling around the world with husband Hal. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her great-grandchildren.
Jackie will be greatly missed by her family and friends but will live on in our hearts forever.
Graveside service held at Lewisville Cemetary Battle Ground WA on Oct 20, 2020.
