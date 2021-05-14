Willis Arthur Symonds, son of the late Mr. Arthur Richard Symonds and the late Mrs. Bernadine May (Lamie) Symonds, was born March 10, 1954, in Longview, Wash. He departed his earthly home to be with the Lord for eternity, Monday, March 8, 2021, at Sunnyside Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.
Willis grew up and lived in Woodland, Wash., from the age of two until he relocated to Hawaii in 1987, on the island of Oahu. He divided his time between Hawaii and Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Mae (Agdeppa) Symonds; son, Ryan Michael Symonds (from his first marriage); daughter, Lancia Caterina (Troiano) Hoopai (married to Brenden Hoopai); daughter, Shirley Estrella Troiano; son, William Cirilo Symonds; sister, Angela (Paul Wilkerson); brother, Terry Symonds (Phyllis Symonds); sister, Rhonda (Darrell Ferris); and brother, Bernie Symonds (Lori Mohler); three grandsons; and one granddaughter.
A celebration of life service will take place at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Heritage Park, 7982 Lewis River Rd., Ariel, WA 98603, officiated by Senior Pastor Todd Cloud of Grace Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
