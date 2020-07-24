Daniel William Hasselman: 1961-2020

Daniel William Hasselman was born in Guatemala, Nov. 25, 1961, the middle son of Nancy and Bob Hasselman.
He loved music concerts, baseball, football and collecting cards. Dan enjoyed cribbage, rummy, Hurricanes and Four Locos. He is remembered for his daily walks with his much loved dog, Idget, who precedes him in death.
Dan loved life. He never married or had any children. Dan had an accident in 1980, in Hawaii, that left him physically challenged. In 2019, he had major heart surgery. On Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 58, he died from a heart attack, peacefully in his sleep at home.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Dan leaves behind two brothers, Robert "Bob" Thomas Hasselman, with whom he shared a residence and James Patrick Hasselman, who resides in Hawaii.
Bob and Dan were not only brothers, but became best friends while residing together, forming a tight bond to each other. Dan had fond memories of his life in the Philippines and Hawaii. He will be greatly missed by many.
His ashes will be scattered in Hawaii, per his request, joining his parents.
Dan's celebration of life was held June 27, 2020. His brother "Bob" also had arranged for all his friends in Hawaii gather to honor Dan on Zoom.
