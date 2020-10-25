Karen Linnett: 1946-2020

Karen was born in Portland, Oregon to Harold and Maxine (Best) Rand on January 4, 1946. When she was 15 she gave her life to Christ. She was very shy until she met the Love of her life, Edward (Ed) Linnett and they married on March 6, 1971. They were so blessed to have two children, Jason and Jennifer.
Karen’s hobbies included sewing and various crafts. She loved to write short poems to put in the hand made cards she sent to family and friends. She loved her various jobs usually involving accounting. In 2004, she retired from the Hemet, Calif., Fire Department and Ed and Karen moved to Woodland, Wash. For many summers she was involved with the Clark County Fair. After Ed retired, they enjoyed time away camping or traveling to see their kids and nine grandchildren. Karen faithfully loved and served the Lord until he took her home on Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:11 AM. March 6, 2021 she and Ed would have celebrated their 50th anniversary.
She is survived by her loving husband Ed; children, Jason and Jennifer; her dear sister, Arlene; and brothers, Jon and David.
One of Karen’s many favorite verses was
1 Thessalonians 5, 16-18. “ Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
No service is planned at this time.
