Richard Gretsch

Richard Joseph Gretsch died at his home in Battle Ground, Wash., March 10, 2021. Richard, the son of Carl Gretsch and Norma Nicholson, was born Nov. 28, 1944. He graduated from Battle Ground High School, class of 1963.
In 1964, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1968, with a rank of staff sergeant. He was hired by Oregon Steel in 1974, and retired in 2020. Over the years, Richard enjoyed scuba diving and underwater photography. Both he and his wife enjoyed road trips in their motor home.
A week prior to death, he underwent hip replacement surgery. The operation went well, and his therapy and recovery were progressing nicely. Despite the recent surgery, Richard’s death was unexpected and a shock to the family. He is survived by his wife; two children; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Richard will be missed by all.
