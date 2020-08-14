Ronald Lee McKee: 1938-2020

The sparkling eyes and hearty laughter of Ronald Lee McKee (81) was extinguished Monday Aug 3, 2020 in Vanc. Wash. He died of a massive brain bleed/complication of diabetes.
He was first born to William “Bill” and Pearl (Sederburg) McKee in Woodland Wash., on Oct 18, 1938.
Ron and Marlene Hawkins were married in North Bonneville Wash., on Nov 17, 1956. Having met in first grade at Ridgefield Elem., and continued through high school. After graduating and to the dire predictions “it’ll never last,” we wed, we were married 63yrs 8 months.
He is survived by wife Marlene, daughter Richelle (Ray), sons Ronald W (Angela), Randy (Julie), Rory (Susie) and Ross (LeeOni). 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren who all helped keep the spring in his step, and joy in his heart. Also, survived by brother Kenneth McKee (Sandra) of Lake Elsinore Calif. Preceding him in death; his parents Bill and Pearl McKee, brother Billie L McKee and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He loved the outdoors; hunting game and fowl, especially fishing with his “favorite” son-in-law Ray. They shared many hours in their boat at Lake Merwin and Yale or on the Columbia River. The week before his passing they made a precarious trip over the bar for salmon. Miraculously, returning to the dock with 2 fish, vowing “we’ll never do that again!” He was a memory maker with the sons and grandsons, sitting in the blind waiting for the elusive duck or goose to fly over and digging clams was always a family event.
He retired from RSG Forest Products after 27yrs in the log yard. From timber to lumber, logging was in his blood.
After retirement his passions were playing cribbage (club and tournament), casinos, road trips, watching the Mariners and attending to his garden and strawberries boxes.
When it’s safe, we’ll have a gathering at our Ridgefield home for family and friends.
