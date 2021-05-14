Patrick Alan Dunn passed away unexpectedly at his home in Woodland, Wash., where he had resided for 44 years with his wife, Linda. Pat was born at the family home in Pullman, Wash., in 1944, to Lonnie and Patricia (Donovan) Dunn and was one of eight children.
In 1962, he graduated high school in Pullman, then moved to Clark County and attended Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. Pat met Linda in Pullman where she was attending college in 1963, and they were married in 1966, in Vancouver, Wash. Pat served his country in the United States Army Reserve as well as The National Guard. Pat was a devoted Scottish Highland Cattle farmer for most of his life, he was an active member of the American Scottish Highland Cattle Association as well as the NWHCA for many years where he served on both boards and helped form the programs into what they are today. Pat enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, also playing cribbage, pool, and wood working. He was a Deacon and longtime member of Green Mt. Baptist Church and was most recently a Deacon at Woodland Baptist Church where he attended regularly.
Pat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda (McLaren) Dunn; three children, Melissa Camp of Battleground, Adam (Mary) Dunn of Woodland, and Megan (Mike) Foster of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Gregory Clark, preceded in death by Trevor Dunn in 2011, Cody (Val) Foster, Laurel (Treyden) Girdner, Emerald Hamel, Tristan Dunn, and Trulee Dunn; and six great-grandchildren.
Pat enjoyed his family and was a Christian man, The Roman Road was his favorite scripture: Romans 3:23, 6:23, 5:8, 10:13, and 10:9. Services will be held at Woodland Baptist Church at 11 a.m., May 21, 2021. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Vancouver Funeral Chapel.
