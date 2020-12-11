Kathryn Tester (Fornshell): 1948-2020

"Kathy touched so many lives during her life and will be remembered for her wonderful cooking, her generosity of time and spirit, her beautiful voice in song, and the love she had for her family and friends.”
Former Yacolt resident, Kathryn Tester (Fornshell), 72, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, with her four children by her side, and her spouse, Tom. Daughter of Clifford and Luella Lively, Kathy was born July 3, 1948, in Washougal, Wash. She grew up in Washougal where she attended elementary through high school. At age 17, Kathy met Neal Tester and the two fell in love and married June 4, 1966. The couple made their home in Yacolt, where they resided for 30 years.
Kathy and Neal raised their five children in Yacolt, Ramona, Rebekkah, Gregory, Raelene, and Jeffrey. Kathy worked for local businesses in Yacolt in order to help raise her children. Her passion for cooking led her to her dream job, working at the school as a cook. From there she took a position with Head Start cooking, along with driving school bus, she retired in 2006. In 2004, Kathy met Tom Fornshell, with whom she married in June of 2005, they resided in Vader, Wash.
She is survived by four of her five children, Ramona Tester of Woodland, Rebekkah (Boyd) McLaughlin of Yacolt, Raelene (Matthew) Hegre of Vancouver and Jeffrey Tester (Heather) of Vancouver; spouse, Tom Fornshell of Vader; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Morris Lively; and sister, Karen Otis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Gregory Tester.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will follow at a later date.
