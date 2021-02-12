Mary A. Kopkie passed away Jan. 21, 2021. She was born June 1, 1931.
Mary retired form Bemis Bag after 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting and other crafts, and doing bazaars.
She is survived by her four children, Diana Wolford of Battle Ground, Betty (Norman) Gray of Camas, Mike (Denise) Kopkie of Vancouver, and Dennis (Kim) Kopkie of Yacolt; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mary will be buried with her husband of 64 years at Mt. View Cemetery, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
