Frank Allen Schmidtlein, 88, passed away in Santa Rosa, Calif., April 13, 2021. He was born in 1932, the son of Frank and Grace Schmidtlein, and is survived by his longtime partner, Susan White; two children, Charles Ross (Marlina) Schhmidtlein and Jill (Stefan) Zechowy; two grandchildren, Mia and David; three step-children; and sisters, Grace Wetter, Jessie (Carl) Poston, and Laura (Ed) Krieger.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Sidford; second wife, Toby Milton; and brother-in-law, Boyd Wetter.
Frank was brought up on the family cattle ranch in Smokey Valley, Nev., and attended a one room school taught by his mother, Grace Schmidtlein. At the urging of his mother, the family moved to Battle Ground, Wash., so he and his sisters could get a better education. Frank graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1950, and Kansas State University in 1954. He was drafted in the United States Air Force and obtained the rank of Captain. Later, he obtained his pilots license.
Beginning in 1957, he worked for several agencies in the Federal Government including the Office of Education and the National Endowment Fund for the Humanities.
Frank obtained his PhD in Higher Education from the University of Calif., Berkeley, in 1976, then moved his family to Maryland to work for the Board of Education. Later, he joined the faculty at the University of Maryland, College Park. He worked in the Deparrtment of Education,becomiing the Department Chair until retiring in 2001.
Donatiions may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund: www.curealz.org
