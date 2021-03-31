Delcine Avis Schmitke was born June 24, 1944, in Orange, Calif. She moved to Southwest Washington at the age of 18. Four years later, she married her lifelong husband and raised her family here until her passing. She entered Heaven March 15, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Delcine loved her family, quilting, serving at church, and reading. She spent many nights reading aloud to her best friend and husband of 54 years, Glenn. She had a special affection for growing roses and red geraniums, and a devoted love of cats. Her countenance was gentle, quiet, and kind; she was a beautiful woman, full of grace and loyalty.
Decline is survived by her husband, Glenn Schmitke; her children, Laura and Eric Hossler, Ben Schmitke, and Grant and Heather Schmitke; and six grandchildren.
