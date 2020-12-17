Tilly Joy Simonson: 2019-2020

Tilly Joy Simonson passed away peacefully in her home, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 30, 2019, to parents, Jaron and Annie Simonson. Tilly Joy touched many hearts and her smile brought much joy to us in the short time she was here. Our angel will be greatly missed and we know she is waiting for us in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her cousin, Janene Lobbestael; great-aunt, Janine Johnston; great-grandparents, Ruth and Roger Foley, John and Evelyn Simonson, Elaine Johnston, and Rosemary Bruckelmyer.
Tilly Joy is survived by parents, Jaron and Annie (Johnston) Simonson; big sister, Lenna Elaine; grandparents, Judy and Steve Simonson of Yacolt, Wash., and Kenneth and Gina Johnston of Duluth, Minn.; aunts and uncles; and host of Christian family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., with limited capacity. Graveside service following.
