John "Bud" Condon lived in Clark County throughout his life, spending his last 24 years in Amboy, Wash. One of seven children, Bud was born to Herbert W. Condon Sr. and Helen A. Long, Sept. 6, 1943. At the age of 17, Bud joined the United States Navy and served with honor and distinction as a cook aboard the U.S.S. Hornet from 1960 to 1962. As a volunteer firefighter, Bud never hesitated to put his life on the line for those he served and was honored as firefighter of the Year in 1971. He worked at Boden as a Mill Right. He also worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills and the International Paper Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the great outdoors, woodworking, working on projects, camping, fishing, learning, traveling, cars, helping others, and living in the country.
He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones March 22, 2021, and was laid to rest at Amboy Cemetery.
Bud is survived by the love of his life, his beloved Linda, siblings; Herbert Jr., Larry, Marie, and Rodney; children, Doug, Duane, and Tammy; and many loved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other family members and friends.
