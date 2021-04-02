On Friday morning, March 12, 2021, Sonja Ann Allbright of Battle Ground, WA, passed away at the age of 81. She was born in Pennington, Texas, to Herman and Suvilla Bennett Nov. 7, 1939. She was the youngest of eight children.
In July of 1955, She married Doyle Ervin Allbright. They had five children, Thomas Steven, Nancy, Sharon, Jerry, and Terry.
Sonja was preceded in death by her father, Herman; mother, Suvilla; husband, Doyle; son, Thomas Steven; daughter, Nancy; four sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Blaine) Kelley; son, Jerry Allbright; son, Terry Allbright; grandson, Blaine Kelley Jr.; granddaughter, Haylee Kelley; brother, Travis Bennett; and numerous cousins; nieces and nephews.
Sonja loved God, family, fishing, cooking, games, and socializing. Her spunkiness, fun and loving personality, brought much joy and laughter to all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Ariel, WA.
Commented