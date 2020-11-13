David Lance Ebert, Sr.: 1942-2020

David Lance Ebert, Sr., of Battle Ground, Wash., passed peacefully at home into the arms of Jesus on October 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born April 28, 1942 in Vancouver, Wash., to C.R. (Sandy) and Esther Ebert. David has two younger brothers, Terrance and Rudy. His sister Sandy (Ebert) Ruff is deceased.
David met his wife-to-be, Janet Blumenberg, at a grange hall dance in 1960. They married in 1961 and would have celebrated their 59th Anniversary in November.
David worked for Freightliner as a technical trainer for more than 40 years. During this time he traveled to South Africa, Australia and New Zealand for work. Upon retirement he and Janet traveled extensively, and especially enjoyed taking their travel trailer to Arizona for winter seasons. David’s poor health eventually kept them close to home. David was on hospice for nine months, and the family would like to thank the hospice nurse and caregivers that helped him through this challenging time.
David and Janet were also members of Battle Ground Baptist Church for many years.
David is survived by his wife Janet; their children Kimberly Kirkpatrick (husband Darrell) and David Jr., (fiancée Wendy); three grandchildren Danielle Tran (husband Davis), Jacqui Kirkpatrick, and Austin Ebert; and great-granddaughter Hannah Tran.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to The Gideons International for Bibles.
A Celebration of Life is planned for January at Battle Ground Baptist Church.
