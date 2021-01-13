On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, Robert Eugene (Gene) Pifer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 87 in Vancouver, Wash. He was born June 3, 1933, in Arvada, Colo., to George and Evelyn Pifer. Gene was one of five children.
He graduated from Columbia Adventist Acadamy in Meadow Glade, Wash., in 1951, and attended Walla Walla University. Soon after, he began his career in the construction field. Eventually opening his own fabricating business, Tualatin Fabricating until 1997, when he went to work for Wilbur Ellis Company until he retired in 2007. Gene had a passion for building, flying and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn; and three sisters, Brenda, Edie, and Roberta.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judy Pifer; along with their seven children, Nancy (Lee) Meyers, Ron (Sandy) Pifer, Jan (Dennis) King, Teri (Paul) Richardson, Nick (Sharon) Ward, Teresa Benjamin, and Cori (Mark) Jones; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; his brother, George (Betty) Pifer; and sister, Juantia (Tom) Byrd.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented