Jose Arnulfo Palomo: 1948-2020

Jose (Joe) was born in Raymondville on March 19, 1948 to Arnulfo and Estefana Trevinio-Palomo.
In 1968 Joe married Velia (Vigil) and had four children: MaryJane Rose, Stephanie Woods, Augustin Palomo, and Daniel Palomo. He had seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Jaerell, Jacinda, Renee, Mickayla, Jersey, Joey, and Santana.
Joe received his GED, attended Clark Community College and received an Automotive Mechanics Certification. He was an avid fisherman teaching his children and grandchildren his love of fishing and the outdoors.
Joe is survived by his wife Velia, brother Alfonso Palomo, his four children, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnulfo and Estefana Trevinio Palomo, sister Yolanda Palomo, and brother Juan Palomo.
He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and a jokester. Most of all he was loved and will forever be missed.
