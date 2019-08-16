Daniel P. Elizaga, MD, 81, formerly of Morton, Wash., passed away Aug. 11, 2019, in AdventHealth Hospital, Wesley Chapel, Fla., of advanced heart failure.
A 1962 medical graduate of the University of the Philippines, Dr. Elizaga, practiced family medicine and general surgery in Morton for 41 years and served many hours in the Morton General Hospital emergency room. He also enjoyed frequent travel as a cruise physician for Holland America Line until his retirement in 2011.
Dr. Elizaga is survived by his wife, Leticia (Nini); children, Cristina Ford, Peppy, Marnie, Andrew and Rick Elizaga; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; sisters, Teresita Agbayani, Meredith Castro and Concepcion Titong; brother, Eduardo Elizaga; and their families.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Denis Church, Menlo Park, Calif. A celebration of life in Morton is also planned, contact peppyelizaga@hotmail.com for details.
