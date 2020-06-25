Dennis Zoet, 76, passed away June 12, 2020, from Parkinson’s disease complications. He was the son of Harvey Zoet, Spokane and Lucille Zoet, Vancouver.
Denny was a 1962 graduate of Hudson’s Bay High School, after which he attended Western Washington University and St. Thomas Seminary, where he was ordained a priest in the Catholic Church in 1973.
He served as Associate Pastor at four Washington Catholic churches: Holy Trinity in Bremerton, Christ the King in Seattle, Our Lady of Lourdes in Vancouver and Assumption in Bellingham. Denny also served as pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Battle Ground.
He resumed his education and received his Masters of Social Work at Portland State University in 1988, becoming a Social Worker for Washington State, where he was an advocate for children’s welfare for many years. Denny also served both children and families through many aspects of private counseling and therapy during his career. Denny retired in 2008.
He enjoyed traveling, was a proud Harley Davidson owner and an avid handball player. Special activities included mountain climbing where he led many groups up northwestern mountains and climbed mountains himself in the United States, Europe and South America. Denny was passionate about serving his community, both participating in and leading many social groups. He was active in many professional and volunteer activities and had his own private clinical practice. His sincerity and compassion for others was trademark, blessing him with numerous close friends throughout his life.
Denny is survived by his siblings, Jack (Sharon) Rakoz and Cheryl (Jim) Russell; seven nieces and nephews; as well as nine great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ed (Dorette) Rakoz.
A Mass in his memory will be held once pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or the charity of your choice.
