Janice Ann Tikka 1960-2020

Janice Ann Tikka — age 60 of Harrington, Wash. — passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Janice was born in North East Maryland on May, 14 1960. She was the daughter of Robert and Mildred Blomquist.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Blomquist and sister Lori Kangas.
Janice is survived by her husband, Loren Tikka of 40 years and their children, Justin (Stacy) Tikka of Battle Ground, Wash., Lance (Carolyn) Tikka of Woodland, Wash., Jolene (Randall) Laumbach of Sheridan, Wyo., Marla (Bob) Sheadel of Amboy, Wash., Leanna Tikka of Kelso, Wash., Sara (Seth) Traffie of Sheridan, Wyo., Melanie Tikka of Woodland, Wash., Katie (Nick) Redinger of Sheridan, Wyo., Kent (Amanda) Tikka of Heisson, Wash., and 50 grandchildren.
She is also survived by siblings Frank Blomquist, Lynn Hendrickson, Bobby Blomquist, Bill Blomquist, Lori Kangas, Jill Anderson, Fred Blomquist and Judy Kangas.
Janice was a member of The Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She was a loving cherished wife mother and grandmother. She was loved by many.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 30, 2020. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA is caring for the Tikka family.
