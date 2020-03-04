A 10th person in Washington has died due to the novel coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health..
King and Snohomish Counties together reported 12 additional cases of COVID-19 today as well, bringing the statewide total cases confirmed to 39.
The first U.S. death from the coronavirus outside of Washington state has now been confirmed in Placer County, Calif.
The person was elderly, had underlying health conditions and had been a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The person had been a patient at Kasier Permanete Roseville.
So far, only King and Snohomish Counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, although several county health districts have tests pending at the state health lab. There are 231 people under supervision of local health officials statewide.
Also Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence announced he will be traveling to Washington state to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee regarding the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.