A Pierce County Republican lawmaker is proposing the use of $100 million from the state’s rainy day fund to assist in the response to novel coronavirus.
Sen. Steve O’Ban issued a press release Monday just as it was announced that the virus has resulted in six deaths in Washington and more than 9,000 worldwide.
The $100 million would come from the state’s budget stabilization account.
“It is absolutely clear that we need to provide emergency funding to help state agencies and local governments respond to the declared state of emergency,” said O’Ban. “A public health crisis is exactly the kind of event that justifies dipping into the ‘rainy day fund.’ We want to act quickly to make sure response and recovery efforts are not delayed by a lack of funding.”
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 29 in all of Washington’s counties due to the threats against life and property from the coronavirus.
O’Ban’s bill would authorize a $100-million transfer to a disaster response account, solely for response and recovery efforts related to the declared emergency.
The amount of the transfer was determined based on testimony by the Department of Health in Monday’s Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing, according to a press release.
The Office of Financial Management would use the funds for costs incurred by state agencies and local governments in the course of their coronavirus response.
The OFM would also be required to provide monthly updates on the spending of these dedicated response funds.
