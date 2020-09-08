A Portland man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after a 2019 robbery in La Center where he reportedly took more than $2,300 from a victim, court records show.
On Aug. 24, Julian Karim Mackey, 51, was convicted of second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief, He received a 28-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court, according to court documents. Mackey pleaded guilty to the charges in connection to a robbery more than a year prior in La Center.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Mackey’s arrest, shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 19, 2019, police responded to the Shell station in the 2800 block of Northwest 319th St. after a report that a victim had a gun pulled on them with the suspect demanding the victim’s wallet.
The victim said the suspect, later identified by the victim as Mackey, had pulled up his sweater to display a pistol in his waistband, the affidavit stated. The victim said they had at least $2,300 in their wallet, as well as three credit cards and their driver’s license.
When the victim handed Mackey his wallet Mackey took the victim’s keys and threw them away from the victim to prevent the victim from reaching their cellphone in their car, the affidavit stated.
By the time police arrived Mackey was gone from the scene, the affidavit stated. Shortly after speaking with the victim, the Washington State Patrol advised responding officers they had troopers following Mackey’s vehicle, a green SUV. The vehicle was stopped on Interstate 5 South at Marine Drive in Portland.
After the occupants of the SUV were detained, one of the responding officers in La Center showed up to the scene in Portland with the victim, who identified Mackey as the suspect, the affidavit stated.
