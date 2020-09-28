A rainy week helped to fight the Big Hollow Fire, as only about 200 more acres were added to the roughly 25,000-acre burn and evacuation orders were downgraded.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Sept. 27 update showed that the fire in Skamania County was 40-percent contained, with 75 percent of the Forest Service’s objectives met.
In a report Sept. 24 the Forest Service reported that two inches of rain had fallen on the fire. Though rain throughout the week helped to prevent spread of the fire, the Forest Service reported wet and muddy roads led to temporary limits on patrolling in the area.
The evacuation notices for cabins located at Government Mineral Springs near the Trapper Creek Wilderness saw downgrades over the week. On Sept. 26 the Forest Service had the notice set to Level 1, notifying residents to be ready for potential evacuation. Earlier in the week the notice was as high as Level 3, meaning immediate evacuation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.