Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Hazel Dell Parade of Bands has been canceled for the first time in its 56-year history. Due to the amount of action needed to plan, promote and produce the parade, organizers felt it would be impossible to undertake.
“The most important part of this decision was knowing that the Parade brings 20,000 participants and spectators together, and we needed to be cognizant of the safety of our community with the current uncertainties around the coronavirus,” said Tony Ruestig, president of the Hazel Dell/Salmon Creek Business Association.
The Hazel Dell Parade of Bands has been presented by the Hazel Dell/Salmon Creek Business Association since 1964 and is one of the largest and most popular parades in the Pacific Northwest. The 2020 event, themed “Visions of the Future,” was set to celebrate youth in the community and outlook for the future.
“The Parade is an annual showcase of community spirit," Parade Co-Chair Brad Lothspeich said in a news release. "But with more than two dozen school marching bands, and upwards of 150 entries, it became obvious that we couldn't simply postpone the event. We're all incredibly disappointed, but we know it is the right thing to do.”
In addition to the work of the Hazel Dell/Salmon Creek Business Association, dozens of volunteers spend countless hours bringing the parade to the community. While this year may be canceled, the 2021 Hazel Dell Parade is still scheduled for Saturday, May 15.
