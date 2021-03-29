Last week, the Clark County Arts Commission selected Armin Tolentino as Clark County Poet Laureate. Tolentino will work to promote the art of poetry and literature throughout Clark County. His term begins April 1 and ends in 2023.
Tolentino is the author of the poetry collection “We Meant to Bring It Home Alive” and earned a master’s degree in creative writing at Rutgers Newark. His work has been published in many literary journals and he was a finalist for the Red Hen Press Benjamin Saltman Poetry Award and a winner of the Oregon Poetry Association Poetry Contest.
His poem “Half a Sonnet Stepping Into Tomorrow” is now circulating on C-Tran buses as part of Artstra’s initiative to honor diverse voices in the community through its program Poetry Moves, a collaboration with C-Tran to bring the art of poetry to public spaces.
Find out more about him at armintolentino.com/
