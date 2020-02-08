The Clark County Commission on Aging is seeking nominations for a new Silver Citizen Award, looking for residents with a history of community impact to receive the inaugural honor.
County residents at least 65 years old are eligible, an announcement from the county stated, and the award is intended to recognize individuals who have “enhanced the community through their life’s work, engagement of others, volunteerism or selfless acts of service to the community.”
The announcement listed a variety of areas considered for the award, including athletics, politics, volunteer service, the arts, business or education, among others. Couples who have been involved in their work together may be jointly considered for the award.
Nominations are open until 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, the announcement stated. Criteria and nomination forms are available at clark.wa.gov/aging.
— The Reflector
