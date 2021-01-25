Legislation that would provide state funding for students to attend private school or be homeschooled is once again in the Washington State Legislature, as state Rep. Vicki Kraft reintroduced her bill for the 2021 legislative session.
House Bill 1215, introduced by Kraft, R-Vancouver, would establish the K-12 Education Scholarship Program in Washington state, a release from the state House Republicans stated. If approved, the program would award up to $7,000 per student annually to cover costs for private school or homeschool instruction.
Kraft said in the release that the past year has shown the effect of a lack of education choices on students, pointing to more than 32,000 families in Washington state who pulled out of the state’s public school system.
"Many parents are frustrated with the teachings of public schools and curricula, such as the new sex education mandate and new vaccination requirements, that do not reflect their values," Kraft said in the release. "This bill will allow parents to be able to provide the best learning environment for their child, no matter what the circumstance.”
Kraft said having the scholarship program in place could be a benefit toward improvements in existing education options.
"If the public education system is a good option for kids, it seems logical that adding other choices should prove the merits of that option and create healthy competition. This has the possibility of improving education in every venue, whether it is public, private or homeschool," Kraft said. "We have great teachers and educators in all of those areas. This provides the opportunity for educators in all sectors to come together and begin discussing best practices. It's a win-win for students and parents."
The bill currently sits in the House Education Committee. Kraft introduced a similar bill in 2020, though it did not make it out of committee, according to legislative
