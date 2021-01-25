Those looking for a way to spend a Sunday afternoon on Jan. 31 are in luck as the annual Seed Swap and Giveaway will take place at the North County Community Food Bank, 17 NE 3rd Ave., Battle Ground, from noon to 4 p.m.
Masks are required for the event with no exceptions and social distancing will be enforced. However, participants will still be able to connect and network with others who share the passion and interest in gardening. According to a news release, last year’s event was attended by a range of individuals from Master Gardeners to beginners. Seeds and plants will be swapped and traded completely for free.
