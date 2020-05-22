The Community Military Appreciation Committee (CMAC), the City of Vancouver and the National Parks Service will be hosting a special Memorial Day program at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, May 25. The program, which is prepared in advance, will feature remarks by Larry Smith and Mike Burton from CMAC, Superintendent of the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site Tracy Fortmann, Mayor of Vancouver Anne McEnerny-Ogle and Meredith McMackin, a Gold Star Mother. The keynote speaker for the event will be General Donna Prigmore of the Oregon National Guard. The program will be available to watch on CVTV cable channel 23/323HD and on cvtv.org.
Music for the broadcast program will be provided by the 204th Army Band, Vancouver Fire Fighters Pipes and Drums, the Vancouver Police Department and the VFW Post 7824 Honor Guard.
“The coronavirus pandemic prevents us from gathering the year together as we normally would, but consistent with guidance from national, state and local public health authorities, we are safely observing Memorial Day. By videotaping speakers’ remarks this year from different location, we are responsibly doing our part for our community, our healthcare heroes, other front-line workers and first responders and those who are vulnerable,” Tracy Fortmann said in a news release.
CMAC co-chair Larry Smith said “the Memorial Day observance honors those who have given
their lives for our country, and although (it’s) not the public event and living history re-enactment we have enjoyed in the past, we still have an opportunity to show our respect and support for the men and women of our armed forces.”
CMAC is an all-inclusive group composed of members representing youth, education, civic, military, veterans groups, and local governments. CMAC executes and plans community-wide events, such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Our Community Salutes, and POW/MIA Day ceremonies, as well as recognition and support of military families of all services. Learn more about CMAC at cmac11.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.