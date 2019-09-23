The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is going across the state this fall to hear public input regarding a new state law that will “liberalize” bag limits for bass, walleye and channel catfish in order to keep salmon smolts from being preyed upon, the department stated in a release last week.
As part of several meetings across the state WDFW will host a meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at their regional office at 5525 S 11th St., Ridgefield.
The department is seeking public input following the passage of Second Substitute House Bill 1579 which directed WDFW to liberalize the bag limits. The legislation helps to implement a governor’s task force meant to increase Chinook salmon populations specifically for the benefit of southern resident killer whales, according to the release.
To review and comment on the proposals, visit WDFW's website at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/season-setting/.
ing/regulations/season-setting/. The public can comment on the proposed rules at the meetings or online through Oct. 17.
WDFW also invited comment on several proposed updates and corrections to game fish rules around the state, including some that were previously updated during the rule simplification process in 2017, the release stated. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission also will hear testimony on these proposals during its Oct. 18-19 meeting in Olympia. A specific day and time for that meeting will be posted at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission.
The commission, which sets policy for WDFW, is expected to take action on the proposals at its meeting in December, according to the release, which if approved would take effect in early 2020.
